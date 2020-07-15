Name the experts, VP Biden. Which specific experts? Name them. https://t.co/8ldpTkIUoj — Bud Cummins (@BudCummins) July 14, 2020

Bud Cummins, the diehard Trump-era lobbyist from Little Rock who led the Trump campaign in Arkansas, is also a skeptic of the severity of the coronavirus crisis. He posted the challenge above on Twitter yesterday.

Advertisement

Here’s a quickie response, the six-administration veteran Dr. Anthony Fauci, \interviewed by Dr. Lloyd Minor, the dean of the Stanford Medical School, who just happens to be a 1975 graduate of Little Rock Central High School.

Trump and Cummins vs. Fauci and Minor on science? You decide. As if your life depended on it.

Advertisement

Here’s news coverage of the Minor-Fauci discussion.