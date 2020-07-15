State Police will review the circumstances of the Van Buren police shooting of a 74-year-old man in a local motel.

The news release:

The Arkansas State Police is continuing its investigation today of an officer-involved shooting incident that occurred yesterday afternoon (July 14th) at a Van Buren motel. Lawrence Brandenburg, 74, of Van Buren was shot and wounded when he reportedly reached for a gun as police entered a motel room.

The incident occurred at the Travelers Inn, located at 3107 Alma Highway. Van Buren police had been contacted shortly after 1:30 PM about a motel occupant who had pointed a gun at motel employees.

Local police officers who responded to the call attempted to make contact with the motel occupant, later identified as Brandenburg. During the encounter Brandenburg reached for a hand gun and a VBPD officer fired his weapon, striking Brandenburg.

Officers rendered first aid and Brandenburg was transported to a nearby hospital where he was treated for non-life threatening injuries. Earlier today Brandenburg remained hospitalized. No police officers or motel employees were injured.

Special Agents of the Arkansas State Police Criminal Investigation Division are leading the investigation. The investigative file, once completed, will be turned over to the prosecuting attorney to determine if the use of deadly force by a law enforcement officer was consistent with Arkansas laws.

Charges against Brandenburg are pending at this time.