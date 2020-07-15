Lt. Gov. Tim Griffin, out first among Republican candidates in fund-raising with the help of a federal court ruling he sought that struck down fund-raising more than two years before an election, reports raking in the bucks.

Specifically:

$783,681 since March 3 and $763,379.89 cash on hand. He raised $569,006 in the second quarter.

No Democrats have declared. Attorney General Leslie Rutledge is running but hasn’t begun fund-raising. Sarah Huckabee Sanders is expected to run but hasn’t announced or begin fund-raising. Sen. Jim Hendren is also a potential gubernatorial candidate but hasn’t announced plans.

Griffin filed reports for both the primary and general election, the latter at $293,00 — generally consisting of additional money from people who’d already maxed out in primary giving at $2,800.