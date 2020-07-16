Arkansas Alcohol Beverage Control agents making “courtesy calls” to bars and restaurants around the state found violations in 49 of more than 350 businesses, checked between July 1 and 11. None were issued citations. One establishment, Brewski’s Pub, was closed by the Department of Health after an agent determined the situation at the restaurant constituted an emergency, spokesman Scott Hardin said, so it does not appear on the records.

Hardin said the restaurants received “failed” notations for such things as masks not worn or worn improperly, room not provided for physical distancing, or the failure of the restaurant to ask patrons to wear a mask. Agents report that more than 95 percent of the establishments quickly corrected the violation with a verbal warning, Hardin said. ABC will make return visits, and if the failures have not been corrected, businesses in violation will receive a citation. The ABC could revoke a liquor license but not close a business; agents will report what appear to be blatant and dangerous violations to the health department for action.

Little Rock restaurants receiving a warning included Sushi Cafe West, Panda Garden, China Plus, and Prospect Sports Bar. A quick glance at the reports issued between July 6-11 suggest that Northwest Arkansas establishments had the most violations.

The ABC shut down Brewski’s Pub on July 4 after a cluster of coronavirus infections were reported from the bar and agents observed violations of COVID-19 rules. It remains closed.

The information provided by the ABC records between July 6-11 did not indicate which specifically caused a “failed” inspection note, but earlier reports (see image from non-compliance form above) did. Hardin said he is requesting specifics on the later records. Inspections are continuing.