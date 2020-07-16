The U.S. attorney’s office announced today the indictment of a Little Rock woman for fraudulently obtaining almost $2 million in payroll protection program loans.

According to a news release, Ganell Tubbs obtained a $1.5 million loan for Suga Girl Customs LLC and $414,000 for Little Piglet Soap Company.

According to the government, Tubbs said the larger loan was to be used for wages and compensation, but she spent $6,000 after receiving it for online purchases from retailers such as Apple, Michael Kors, Sephora, Northface and Nike and also Door Dash, the food delivery service.

She also allegedly made misrepresentations on loan applications as to the number of employees and the size of payroll for the companies.

The news release said neither business was in good standing according to secretary of state records and applications used Tubbs’ residence and personal phone as contact information. A Facebook page for a Ganell Tubbs includes photos of gift items from Suga Customs and Little Piglet. The businesses have individual Facebook pages as well.

The indictment, which was returned by a grand jury on July 7, 2020, charges Tubbs with two counts of bank fraud, two counts of making a false statement on a loan application, and one count of engaging in a monetary transaction with proceeds of unlawful activity.

The indictment says the loans were made through out-of-state banks, one in New Jersey and one in Utah. They were processed through online business loan websites.