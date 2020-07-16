Donald Trump today announced plans to weaken the National Environmental Policy Act, a bedrock protector of the environment for 50 years.

Trump’s order is pitched as speeding environmental assessment of federal projects and eliminating reviews altogether of some. Critics say it will lead to degradation of air and water and have its harshest impact on poor communities.

Advertisement

Cheers should be expected soon from business lobbyists and Republican politicians.

Among the immediate potential impact might be in Little Rock, where the Arkansas Department of Transportation is fighting a lawsuit attempting to enforce NEPA and require a meaningful environmental assessment of the billion-dollar concrete ditch ARDOT wants to build through the heart of Little Rock, already well-damaged by I-30. Trump used a freeway project in Atlanta as the staging for his announcement today.

Advertisement

Trump’s order might be subject to congressional challenge, though it would likely take the election of a Democratic Senate as well as House to do that and a Democratic president’s signature.

Environmental groups also can be expected to challenge the executive order.