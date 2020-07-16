Wikipedia

The El Dorado News-Times reports that the Union County Quorum Court has decided to let voters decide whether a Confederate monument should remain on county courthouse grounds.

The court, elected representatives of the county, had been asked to remove the tribute to slavery’s defenders on the grounds of a public building where descendants of slaves go to perform public business.

Instead, the Quorum Court voted first to ratify the slavery monument and then voted to let voters decide in November if they want to keep it or relocate it.

It’s one of many monuments mass-produced in the early 20th Century to propagate the Lost Cause myth as the South rigorously instituted Jim Crow to overcome reconstruction.

In case you wondered about the county name, Wikipedia says:

The county was formed on November 2, 1829, and named in recognition of the citizens’ petition for a new county, which said that they were petitioning “in the spirit of Union and Unity.”