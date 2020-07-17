Hendrix College in Conway is suspending all fall sports this year on account of the pandemic.
It was a decision of the conference in which they participate and is becoming a familiar decision among the smaller schools and less powerful athletic conferences. The Ivy League was among the first to go with Harvard also already declaring online-only classes this fall.
The SEC and the Razorbacks remain up in the air but the UA System is adamant about a return to classes and dormitories.
It is hard to see how college will proceed in anything resembling normal fashion this fall, much less football, but the dollar imperative of football means it will be the last casualty of coronavirus.
The Hendrix release:
The Southern Athletic Association’s Presidents’ Council has decided to suspend all conference athletic competition through the fall 2020 season.
Hendrix College is a member of the NCAA Division III conference, which includes seven other liberal arts institutions: Berry College (Georgia), Birmingham-Southern College (Alabama), Centre College (Kentucky), Millsaps College (Mississippi), Oglethorpe University (Georgia), Rhodes College (Tennessee), and Sewanee – The University of the South (Tennessee).
“This decision is based on the collective judgment of the Presidents of the SAA member institutions with the best interests, health, and safety of our student-athletes and coaching staffs in mind,” said Hendrix President Ellis Arnold.
Over the last several months, the council has met to weigh the developments in the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and to plan for the 2020-21 athletic season.
“The highest priority at each institution is the health and wellbeing of our campus communities, student-athletes, coaches, administrators, and spectators,” said SAA Commissioner Jay Gardiner. “As the pandemic evolves, the SAA will continue to monitor the situation and intends to resume fall sport competition in early 2021.”
During the fall, each SAA institution will be able to work with student-athletes for training opportunities outside a traditional season, consistent with federal and state public health authorities, the NCAA, and institutional guidelines.
The conference decision will impact six of Hendrix’s 21 sports: men’s and women’s cross country, football, men’s and women’s soccer, and volleyball.
“I can assure you that not only is our student-athletes’ health, safety