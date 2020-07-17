Hendrix College in Conway is suspending all fall sports this year on account of the pandemic.

It was a decision of the conference in which they participate and is becoming a familiar decision among the smaller schools and less powerful athletic conferences. The Ivy League was among the first to go with Harvard also already declaring online-only classes this fall.

The SEC and the Razorbacks remain up in the air but the UA System is adamant about a return to classes and dormitories.

It is hard to see how college will proceed in anything resembling normal fashion this fall, much less football, but the dollar imperative of football means it will be the last casualty of coronavirus.

The Hendrix release: