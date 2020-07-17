The Arkansas Center for Health Improvement website has crashed thanks to the volume of visits this afternoon after Director Dr. Joe Thompson announced that data on COVID-19 infections by city could be found there.

Thompson announced the new information at the governor’s regular COVID-19 update at the Capitol this afternoon. He said ACHI and the state Department of Health reversed course on releasing city data once concerns over potential violations of HPPA privacy law were satisfied and in response to mayors who said they needed the information to better protect their towns.

The health department tracks data by county only. It also releases information on hospital bed occupancy on a statewide and (infrequently) regional basis, and infections in congregate settings (nursing homes, prisons, human development centers and other in-patient facilities) and workplaces. The department has not released cases at summer camps because, according to outgoing Director Dr. Nate Smith, they are occupied only temporarily and campers come and go according to sessions. One camp, Ozark, closed this summer because of infections. Another camp, Winnamocka, has also informed parents of several cases discovered after an outgoing camper tested positive.

I’ll update the post when the ACHI website is back up. For now, here’s today’s data on hospital occupancy:

