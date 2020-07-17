By
Leslie Newell Peacock
On
4:24 pm

The Arkansas Center for Health Improvement website has crashed thanks to the volume of visits this afternoon after Director Dr. Joe Thompson announced that data on COVID-19 infections by city could be found there.

Thompson announced the new information at the governor’s regular COVID-19 update at the Capitol this afternoon. He said ACHI and the state Department of Health reversed course on releasing city data once concerns over potential violations of HPPA privacy law were satisfied and in response to mayors who said they needed the information to better protect their towns.

Advertisement

The health department tracks data by county only. It also releases information on hospital bed occupancy on a statewide and (infrequently) regional basis, and infections in congregate settings (nursing homes, prisons, human development centers and other in-patient facilities) and workplaces. The department has not released cases at summer camps because, according to outgoing Director Dr. Nate Smith, they are occupied only temporarily and campers come and go according to sessions. One camp, Ozark, closed this summer because of infections. Another camp, Winnamocka, has also informed parents of several cases discovered after an outgoing camper tested positive.

I’ll update the post when the ACHI website is back up. For now, here’s today’s data on hospital occupancy:

Advertisement
Current Hospitalizations: 464
Total Beds: 9,036
Total Beds Available: 2,312
Total ICU Beds: 981
Total ICU Beds Available: 159
Total Vents: 1,038
Total Vents Available: 679
Total COVID patients in ICU: 219
Total COVID patients on vents: 97

Help us report on the coronavirus crisis

The COVID-19 pandemic is reshaping all aspects of life in Arkansas. We're interested in hearing from doctors, nurses and other health care workers; from patients and their families; from people in longterm care facilities and their families; from parents and students affected by the crisis; from people who have lost their job; from people with knowledge of workplaces or communities that aren't taking appropriate measures to slow the spread of the disease; and more.

Send us a tip
Avatar
Leslie Newell Peacock
Leslie Newell Peacock has worked for the Arkansas Times since its switch from a monthly magazine to a weekly in 1992. She previously worked for the Arkansas Gazette. She can be reached by email: lesliepeacock@arktimes.com
Previous article Today’s news: Mask mandate goes wobbly and other stuff Next article Arkansas State Fair is canceled this year
Tags

Note to commenters: Due to issues with spam/scams and complaints with our former comments system, we have implemented a new system called Hyvor. You must create a new account (separate from any paywall accounts you may have) in order to leave a comment. The First and Last name field will display as your author name, so use a psuedonym if you want to retain anonymity. More info