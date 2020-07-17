Brookings has compiled a state-by-state scorecard on safe voting (ease of absentee voting, in other words) during the pandemic.
Unsurprisingly, Arkansas, where vote suppression is official government policy, scored poorly.
Missouri and Alabama got F grades. And nine states got Ds. But Arkansas’s C score was 6 of a possible 22 points, a tie with the Dakotas and Tennesse for the lowest score among the C states and only one point above a D grade.
Note that Arkansas was given one point for nominally being able to cite COVID-19 as an excuse to get an absentee ballot. But this is not firmly established in law, though a pending lawsuit seeks to accomplish that.
The survey didn’t include in-person practices. I wonder if Arkansas would have had points deducted for the governor’s edict that polling places are exempted from his new mask mandate.
Here’s how the score was computed: