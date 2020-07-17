By
Max Brantley
On
9:28 am

Brookings has compiled a state-by-state scorecard on safe voting (ease of absentee voting, in other words) during the  pandemic.

Advertisement

Unsurprisingly, Arkansas, where vote suppression is official government policy, scored poorly.

Missouri and Alabama got F grades. And nine states got Ds. But Arkansas’s C score was 6 of a possible 22 points, a tie with the Dakotas and Tennesse for the lowest score among the C states and only one point above a D grade.

Advertisement

Note that Arkansas was given one point for nominally being able to cite COVID-19 as an excuse to get an absentee ballot. But this is not firmly established in law, though a pending lawsuit seeks to accomplish that.

The survey didn’t include in-person practices. I wonder if Arkansas would have had points deducted for the governor’s edict that polling places are exempted from his new mask mandate.

Advertisement

Here’s how the score was computed:

Help us report on the coronavirus crisis

The COVID-19 pandemic is reshaping all aspects of life in Arkansas. We're interested in hearing from doctors, nurses and other health care workers; from patients and their families; from people in longterm care facilities and their families; from parents and students affected by the crisis; from people who have lost their job; from people with knowledge of workplaces or communities that aren't taking appropriate measures to slow the spread of the disease; and more.

Send us a tip
Max Brantley
Max Brantley
Editor of the Times since it became a weekly in May 1992.
Previous article White House report puts Arkansas among 18 states in COVID-19 ‘red zone’ Next article Arkansas unemployment rates drops to 8 percent
Tags

Note to commenters: Due to issues with spam/scams and complaints with our former comments system, we have implemented a new system called Hyvor. You must create a new account (separate from any paywall accounts you may have) in order to leave a comment. The First and Last name field will display as your author name, so use a psuedonym if you want to retain anonymity. More info