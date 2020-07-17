The Arkansas unemployment rate in June dropped to 8 percent, from an adjusted 9.5 percent the month before.

But some of the explanation for the drop is people dropping out of the workforce. Fewer people were working in June than the month before.

The Workforce Services news release said:

Arkansas’ civilian labor force decreased 33,219 in June, a result of 9,297 fewer employed and 23,922 fewer unemployed Arkansans. The United States’ jobless rate decreased over two full percentage points, going from 13.3 percent in May to 11.1 percent in June. BLS Program Operations Manager Susan Price said, “Despite moving into Phase 2 of reopening in June, there was a notable

increase in the number of survey respondents in Arkansas reporting that they were not employed or had dropped out of

the labor force. This was due in part to changes in seasonal summer hiring trends and recent temporary layoffs/closures.

These reported losses more than offset the hiring that occurred in June.”

Here’s the full report.