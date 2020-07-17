By
Max Brantley
On
1:38 pm

Governor Hutchinson announced at his news briefing today that former Gov. and Sen. David Pryor had been released from UAMS.

Pryor, 85, was admitted Saturday after testing positive for COVID-19. His wife, Barbara, also tested positive, but was asymptomatic and has quarantined at home.

David Pryor had mild symptoms and was reported earlier to be responding well to treatment. He’s happy to be home, his son reports, who also notes that since both parents remain positive for COVID-19, they may not have visitors.

