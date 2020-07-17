Advertisement
Facebooks friends call my attention to coming fun in the sun on Lake Hamilton on Sunday, July 26.
There’s the party illustrated above in Skinny Dip Cove.
Live Music, food, friends and LOTS OF FUN
Totally Free but bring cash for tipping the awesome performers that will rock the lake and send waves of great times to your boats!Band lineup to be finalized soon. So far we have:
– Willy D’s Dueling Pianos
– Cliff & Susan
– Shari Bales
– Heath Sanders
And warm up beforehand from 9 a.m. to noon.
I wonder if the new mask-mandated Arkansas will put a damper on the socializing.