Militarized Federal Agents from a patchwork of outside agencies have begun policing Portland (in rented minivans vans) without the explicit approval of the mayor, the state, or local municipalities. This is what that looks like in practice: pic.twitter.com/losap4SsgI — The Sparrow Project (@sparrowmedia) July 15, 2020

If this story doesn’t blow up nationwide, we have lost the United States of America.

Donald Trump has apparently dispatched unmarked law enforcement troops in unmarked cars to wordlessly snatch peaceful protesters off streets in Portland. The governor and mayor have said they are unwelcome. I’m sure the “Federalist” judges Trump has put on the U.S. Supreme Court can find a way to justify this modern-day version of brownshirts.

Advertisement

A full report here from Oregan Public Broadcasting.

The governor calls the invasion of Portland a Trump election stunt. Which it is. But it’s far too alarming to be called only a stunt.