By
Max Brantley
On
3:26 pm


Today’s news roundup includes my conclusion that Asa went wobbly in the face of opposition to his mask mandate. Is it a mandate if you just hope they’ll use it to “educate” people, as opposed to, say, enforcing the law? The line is open.

Help us report on the coronavirus crisis

The COVID-19 pandemic is reshaping all aspects of life in Arkansas. We're interested in hearing from doctors, nurses and other health care workers; from patients and their families; from people in longterm care facilities and their families; from parents and students affected by the crisis; from people who have lost their job; from people with knowledge of workplaces or communities that aren't taking appropriate measures to slow the spread of the disease; and more.

Send us a tip
Max Brantley
Max Brantley
Editor of the Times since it became a weekly in May 1992.
Previous article 5G cell towers pop up in Little Rock neighborhoods; residents speak up Next article ACHI website crashes after city COVID-19 data is announced
Tags

Note to commenters: Due to issues with spam/scams and complaints with our former comments system, we have implemented a new system called Hyvor. You must create a new account (separate from any paywall accounts you may have) in order to leave a comment. The First and Last name field will display as your author name, so use a psuedonym if you want to retain anonymity. More info