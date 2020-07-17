The Center for Public Integrity reports on a document prepared for the White House coronavirus task force that says Arkansas is among 18 states in a coronavirus “red zone.”

The July 14 report identified states that had had more than 100 cases per 100,000 population in the last week. That would mean more than 3,000 cases in a week in Arkansas. Arkansas has recently been reporting 500 to 1,000 cases per day.

Eleven states, not including Arkansas, were in the red zone for positive testing rates above 10 percent. For the period studied, Arkansas was at 8.5 percent, but it has been hitting above 10 percent in recent days.

A full state rundown is available at the link.