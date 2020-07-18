Remembering John Lewis, a civil rights icon and `American hero.’ https://t.co/PbbC0nMXwF — The Associated Press (@AP) July 18, 2020

55 years ago today, we were beaten, tear gassed, and trampled by horses. I thought I saw death. I thought I was going to die. I don’t know how I made it back, but I know we cannot rest. We cannot become weary. We must keep pushing and pulling and find a way to get in the way. pic.twitter.com/gg6n1CyJls — John Lewis (@repjohnlewis) March 7, 2020

… as if the American way of life depends on it. Because it does.

John Lewis with LBJ at signing of Voting Rights Act, August 1965: pic.twitter.com/wd5mHrqbHU — Michael Beschloss (@BeschlossDC) July 18, 2020

His final public appearance, visiting the newly-named Black Lives Matter Plaza in Washington. RIP to @repjohnlewis. pic.twitter.com/bEdR06WLZ4 — Seung Min Kim (@seungminkim) July 18, 2020

Never give up, never give in, never give out. Keep the faith and keep your eyes on the prize. Each and every vote matters. Do your part and vote like you’ve never voted before. Believe in the power of love and together we will build the Beloved Community here in America. — John Lewis (@repjohnlewis) November 5, 2018