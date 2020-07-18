Here’s the open line and brief coronavirus update:

The state reports this afternoon a cumulative 32,533 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Arkansas, up 771 from 31,762 yesterday afternoon. It’s not too soon to start following the governor’s mask mandate, which takes effect Monday (at least in certain counties and cities).

Northwest Arkansas led the surge in the last 24 hours.

Washington County added 146 cases; Benton, 90; Pulaski, 81 cases, and Sebastian, 46.

The state reported 357 deaths today, an increase of four in 24 hours.

There are 6,884 active cases in the state.

On that unhappy news, the line is open.