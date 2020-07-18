By
Max Brantley
On
4:28 pm

Here’s the open line and brief coronavirus update:

Advertisement

The state reports this afternoon a cumulative 32,533 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Arkansas, up 771 from 31,762 yesterday afternoon. It’s not too soon to start following the governor’s mask mandate, which takes effect Monday (at least in certain counties and cities).

Northwest Arkansas led the surge in the last 24 hours.

Advertisement

Washington County added 146 cases; Benton, 90; Pulaski, 81 cases, and Sebastian, 46.

The state reported 357 deaths today, an increase of four in 24 hours.

Advertisement

There are 6,884 active cases in the state.

On that unhappy news, the line is open.

 

 

Advertisement

Help us report on the coronavirus crisis

The COVID-19 pandemic is reshaping all aspects of life in Arkansas. We're interested in hearing from doctors, nurses and other health care workers; from patients and their families; from people in longterm care facilities and their families; from parents and students affected by the crisis; from people who have lost their job; from people with knowledge of workplaces or communities that aren't taking appropriate measures to slow the spread of the disease; and more.

Send us a tip
Max Brantley
Max Brantley
Editor of the Times since it became a weekly in May 1992.
Previous article John Lewis tributes in Arkansas. Some stood out.
Tags

Note to commenters: Due to issues with spam/scams and complaints with our former comments system, we have implemented a new system called Hyvor. You must create a new account (separate from any paywall accounts you may have) in order to leave a comment. The First and Last name field will display as your author name, so use a psuedonym if you want to retain anonymity. More info