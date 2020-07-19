By
The Arkansas Health Department reports the addition of 695 new cases of COVID-19 in the state in the last 24 hours, from 32,533 yesterday to 33,228 today.

Significant county increases included Washington, 80; Pulaski, 74; Benton, 43;  Sebastian, 42, and Pope, 42.

Deaths were unchanged at 357.

Active cases rose to 7,019.

The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences reports that it is at maximum capacity in its ICU. Twelve of the patients in ICU are COVID patients; there are another 18 cases in the hospital. On July 7, UAMS had five COVID patients in ICU, and a total fo 21 in house.

UAMS is the state’s only adult Level One Trauma unit, which means it operates at near capacity, spokeswoman Leslie Taylor has said.

