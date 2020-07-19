A woman was fatally shot after she and a woman with whom she was fighting broke into a nearby residence, Little Rock police said.

The release from LRPD:

On July 18, 2020, at approximately 10:10 PM, officers responded to 1111 S. Hughes Street after receiving a call to an Assault Just Occurred at this residence. Officers with the Little Rock Police Department and MEMS responded and found the body of a deceased woman inside the front door. Ms. Shannon Martin, the resident, stated that after an altercation outside of the residence, the deceased, Ms. Omnii Miller and Ms. Tina Davis had broken

through her door coming into her residence and that she had to shoot. Ms. Martin’s daughter, Ms. Priscilla Brown was also present at the time of the incident.

Officers secured the residence and marked the house and surrounding area as a crime scene. Homicide Detectives were then requested to the scene. Homicide Detectives responded as well as the Crime Scene Search Unit and processed the scene for anything of evidentiary value, after obtaining and executing a Search Warrant. Ms. Martin, Brown, and Davis were subsequently transported to the 12th St. Station and interviewed.

The Pulaski County Coroner’s Office responded to the scene and transported Ms. Omnii Miller’s remains to the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory for an autopsy.

After interviewing the parties involved and assessing the Crime Scene, Homicide Detectives charged Ms. Tina Davis with Murder 1st Degree, Residential Burglary, and Battery 3rd Degree. Ms. Martin was released without charges pending a file review by the Pulaski County Prosecutor’s Office.

*** Note Ms. Davis was charged with the accomplice clause found in the statute.***

Murder in the First Degree 5-10-102

(a) A person commits murder in the first degree if:

(1) Acting alone or with one (1) or more other persons:

(A) The person commits or attempts to commit a felony; and(B) In the course of and in the furtherance of the felony or in immediate flight from the felony, the person or an accomplice causes the death of any person under circumstances manifesting extreme indifference to the value of human life;