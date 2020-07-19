By
Max Brantley
On
4:27 pm

Donald Trump’s bizarro interview with Fox’s Chris Wallace seems to be the major news of the day.

No update yet from the state on COVID-19.

Back to Trump’s head-smackers:

The virus will disappear.

He astounded doctors with his mental acuity (he could identify a picture of an elephant).

He’s not ready to say if he’ll accept the results if he loses the election.

He defended the Confederate flag and military bases named for loser Confederate generals. What, name one for Al Sharpton, he responded?

And on and on.

The New York Times’ euphemism for Trump’s lies today was a “litany of false claims.” The Guardian also focused on the lowlights. Here’s AP’s fact check.

The line is open.

