It’s a rare day we don’t hear from teachers, parents or administrators anxious about the reopening of school next month.

I share them here, not necessarily as gospel. But the public pronouncements by state officials have also been ambiguous or tentative, not to mention subject to change.

From a classroom teacher:

Teachers are already quitting and claiming because of COVID and lack of support.  At my small school, 9 teachers have quit.  There is always teacher turnover but what no one will tell us is if they are finding replacements.  Same thing with substitutes. Lots are choosing to stay home. But that’s just what I’m gleaning from Facebook conversations with friends.   Springdale bus drivers are quitting. Not too abnormal to have turnover but they are quitting because of COVID.  Is the district able to replace them? If teachers can’t be replaced are they going to increase our class sizes? No one will tell us what’s going on.

 

One district had a virtual meeting with teachers and won’t give the teachers the current number of students who have signed up for virtual instruction.   They have to wait until the end of July when the deadline for enrollment in virtual hits.

 

When the governor delayed school to Aug. 24, that was as big a surprise to superintendents as it was to the rest of the state.  No one knew he was going to do that.

Another teacher complains of the failure of her school district to include teachers on the committee planning for the reopening of school.

And this was posted yesterday on the Facebook page of a Conway School Board member. It’s a response in part to the Trump administration position that schools should reopen fully in conventional fashion. “Science should not stand in the way,” his press secretary said. Board member Diane Robinson also talks about the steps Conway is taking to operate safely. It’s a dilemma for hundreds of Arkansas school districts and parents of hundreds of thousands of children.

