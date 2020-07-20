Governor Hutchinson opened his daily briefing with a plea for people to wear masks, theoretically mandated statewide beginning today.

He also spoke of the growing hospitalization rate in the state, so high that he’s authorized the activation of 10 National Guard members to assist the Washington Regional Medical Center in Fayetteville for the next 30 days. They’ll be working on case management duties so nurses can concentrate on direct care.

He unveiled a new logo, “Together for Arkansas.” He said it was “still surprising” that people thought wearing a mask was about protecting the wearer when it’s about helping neighbors. “Neighbors help neighbors,” the governor said. “I know most Arkansans want to help their neighbor.”

He said the mandate was being implemented in a “reasonable” way. He said he’d been “encouraged” by law enforcement response, despite some outspoken resistance, and he thinks they have a role to play in “educating” people. “I have some confidence in that.”

He emphasized stated exemptions to the mandate, which many sheriffs and police chiefs have vowed not to enforce in any case. This of course includes farmers on tractors, some of whom mounted a demonstration outside the Capitol today.

The daily coronavirus count

Arkansas recorded 699 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, for a total so far of 33,927. Deaths rose by six to 363. Hospitalizations were up 18 to 471. Active cases: 7,127.

Eleven counties had more than 20 new cases the last 24 hours: Washington, 94; Pulaski, 60; Benton, 57; Craighead, 28; Pope, 26; Mississippi, 26; Sebastian, 25; Garland and Miller, 24, and Arkansas and Faulkner, 21.

Total tests in the last 24 hours: 5,689. Positive: 9.6 percent.

The governor noted Arkansas’s high rate of hospitalization against regional states, higher even than Texas, which has drawn heavy news coverage.

Hutchinson announced the state had received more than $8 million in federal money to help poor people pay utility bills for heating and cooling. It will increase the benefits in existing programs beginning next week from $500 to $1,500.

Other topics

Hutchinson said he’d talked with other Republican governors, conversations reported over the weekend in the New York Times. The context of the Times story was a growing level of unhappiness with Donald Trump’s handling of the pandemic. Hutchinson just said he was looking for ideas. Going back to school was a “big topic of conversation.”

He said a positivity rate above 10 percent in a community wouldn’t necessarily guide a decision to open schools or not. But he said the rate did need to be lower.

The state isn’t likely to meet a goal of 200,000 completed tests this month because of a reduction in commercial lab production.

He said he didn’t expect further delays in opening schools when asked if schools might be delayed until after Labor Day. Schools are now supposed to open the week of Aug. 24. “That’s where it is. That’s where I expect it to stay.”

Would Arkansas reconsider shutting down bars and gyms, given a higher hospitalization rate than Texas? He says there’s been strong enforcement, including some citations. Without an increase in cases directly linked to those places, “I don’t intend to tighten them up.” These are jobs and investments, he said. Restrictions shouldn’t be placed without a “data-driven” reason to do so.