Just got this notice from the state Education Department after posting an item in which Little Rock teachers say it is not safe for Education Secretary Johnny Key to force them back into the classroom next month with coronavirus rampaging through Arkansas.
WHAT: Special State Board of Education MeetingWHEN: 10 a.m. July 23, 2020WHERE: Via Live Stream OnlyDue to the COVID-19 pandemic, the special State Board meeting will be available only via live stream: http://dese.ade.
arkansas.gov/state-board/ watch-meeting-live.Public comments will be accepted only by email. To ensure State Board members have sufficient time to review the comments, public comments should be received by 10 a.m. July 22, 2020. Comments can be emailed to gina.windle@arkansas.gov.The agenda for the meeting is available at https://v3.boardbook.org/ Public/PublicHome.aspx?ak= 1001636.
Live stream only is what Little Rock teachers propose for the opening of school in the Little Rock School District. One key difference: Participants WILL be allowed to speak during the sessions, not be limited to emails submitted 24 hours in advance.