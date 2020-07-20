After a week or better of trying to get specific answers to specific questions from the Department of Workforce Services, I give up.
But I have some information to pass along about how the state looks after the $1.2 billion it has received in federal money to provide coronavirus relief.
AUDITING: The governor’s advisory task force on spending the federal money will talk this afternoon about spending $4 million to hire an outside auditor to watch how Arkansas cities and counties spend $150 million to be doled out to them. Why?
DFA – Office of Accounting is concerned that proper and adequate documentation for audit purposes is not being requested and maintained properly at the state agency level.
No doubt. It wasn’t a state program, but consider the $2 million feds said a little online soap and gift entrepreneur allegedly soaked up in bogus claims for payroll protection money.
Scott Hardin, DFA spokesman, added later:
The proposal being presented today is more comprehensive and strengthens the state’s capture of documentation, review for compliance and create a database solution to support future audit requirements.
BUSINESS MONEY: Made me wonder about the $115 million passed out, with tremendous speed, to businesses in the Ready for Business grant program. Was that audited? Did the recipients really need that money? Buy hand sanitizer and masks? Make workplaces safer for their employees? I’ve asked the governor’s office and DFA about auditing of this program. No response as yet.
UPDATE: Hardin said there’d been no audit yet, but expected both Legislative Audit and federal reviews would occur.
And now the real source of my heartburn: The pandemic unemployment assistance program to provide the equivalent of unemployment benefits for the self-employed. This is the woefully mismanaged program begun in early May that was immediately disrupted by a data breach easily exploited by anyone with elementary computer skills. A class-action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of the 30,000 people who’d supplied personal and financial information to the website developed under a $3 million contract with Pro Tech Solutions.
The problem here is that thousands of people are still waiting — desperately — for their money. The state’s excuse is that it is holding up the money to be sure no fraudulent claims are paid. Is there evidence of fraud? (Pro Tech responded to the lawsuit by saying there’s no evidence of the fraudulent claim alleged in the lawsuit.)
POOR PEOPLE’S MONEY: Why can’t people get paid the pandemic assistance? I get emails almost daily from people who can’t get their money. Today was typical:
Please can you help ! Your the only person I’ve gotten any sort of answer so far ! My husband and I both are self employed we were approved for PUA and everything going fine until a few weeks ago! I helped my daughter on my computer that me and my husband use and it locked us out of our account and says under review…. we uploaded PLENTY of documentation when we were approved even our BBB websites ! I’ve called every day and they say someone will get back with you .,,. But have not heard a word and I saw a email to re send Documentation and I resent everything 4 times now and haven’t heard a word ! Please can you help or Tell me someone who can ! There is no number to contact any one to get the account unlocked and we are relying on PUA right now and it’s come to a halt after being approved. On your article I saw a lady’s name Pamela Vance someone said contact her . I’ve tried everything!!!!!!! I’m at a loss and if they ever do call my phones are probably gonna disconnected because we’ve went threw our savings! I just was hoping you had some kind of connection to help I can’t sit and wait for someone to call and never does !! Thanks for anything you can help or advice me
I sent this message to Workforce Services. Provide a phone number and they’ll help, I was told. I did, but the correspondent said that’s the same thing she’s been told for weeks.
My effort to get answers for frustrated applicants some weeks ago turned into something of a continuing gripe session in the comments section from unhappy claimants. There’s lots more of the same in comments on the news of the lawsuit. The latest comments included this:
I noticed the ADWS Facebook page has similar issues from people like us. I posted a link to this article but they took it down and blocked me. I tried.
I can’t be an ombudsman for a failed state agency. Too many people with problems. But I’ve tried a bit. I’ve asked questions for them individually and the public at large. Among the questions deserving answers:
How many claimants remain on hold?How many people are working on clearing accounts?How many people are answering phones?How many fraudulent claims have been substantiated?How much federal money remains unspent?What is status of investigation of breach in security?Have payments begun to Pro Tech and if so how much?Why won’t the state answer questions?
I got this anodyne response today after days of begging.
Like many states, Arkansas has seen a significant increase in Unemployment Insurance benefit fraud, largely in association with identity theft. Due to the increased threat of unemployment fraud related to identity theft happening on a national level, we are taking extra precautionary measures to protect Arkansans from fraudsters attempting to file unemployment claims using their personal information. About 20,000 unemployment claims have been flagged for review over the last few weeks.
While the theft of personal information likely occurred as part of national and global data breaches in the months and years prior to COVID-19, ADWS wants Arkansans to be aware of the steps it is taking to monitor potential fraud. This is an ongoing concern and top priority of ADWS, and we are committed to appropriately investigating all reported cases.
Victims often discover they have been impacted when they receive a notice from ADWS and/or their employer stating that a claim has been filed under their name. It is important to remain vigilant and immediately report any suspicious activity to ADWS and your local police department. Be sure to ask for a copy of the police report. Report to ADWS by:
- Emailing ADWS.InternalAudit@Arkansas.gov
- Calling the Fraud Hotline 501.682.1058 to speak with the ADWS Fraud Investigation Unit
- Visiting www.dws.arkansas.gov and completing the Secure Fraud Reporting Form
More information on how to identify and safeguard against fraudulent activity is available on the ADWS website.
If your PUA account has been locked, then your PUA claim was selected for review. In order to resolve the review, there are a few pieces of documentation that will be needed.
You will need to submit a copy of the following items if you have not already uploaded them to your account:
- State-issued identification (driver’s license or state id);
- Proof of your previous employment from which you are now unemployed or unable to work due to COVID-19;
- Proof of your COVID-19 related reason claimed; and
- Current phone number and email address
Please email the documents and information listed above to PUA.Review@arkansas.gov and include your Application ID in the subject line of the email. To expedite the review, include all documentation in a single email if possible.
You will also receive a notification in the mail with these instructions. At that time, if you have already submitted the documents as instructed above, then you may disregard the notice. All documentation will be reviewed in the order in which it is received. Once you have submitted documentation, please allow 5-7 business days from the date of submission before checking back on the status of your account.
I expect my phone to keep ringing and email mailbox to keep pinging with people who insist they’ve done all the state asked and still don’t have money to pay their bills. If only they had been Ready for Business!
UPDATE: Another story from the mailbox:
I am a single mother of 3 under 8yrs of age, I have a bachelor’s degree and heck almost my master’s degree but I as many many others had been finding it hard to become employed anywhere prior to the pandemic and now during its just a joke at this point. Disclaimer “to become employed anywhere worthwhile when you have three kids and childcare costs prior to the pandemic and now during with three kids the oldest who has asthma, it just seems selfish to take a job making $10 an hour which by far doesn’t cover child care but extremely selfish to risk my son’s life then also risking his siblings’ lives for the $10 an hour that won’t even keep a roof over our heads. Sorry ok, rant over about the job market for those with young children.
Now onto my grave issues with the PUA system. I filed my initial claim at the end of May and I uploaded every document requested right then tax return and all. I along with everyone was intermittently approved initially but by the second week in June I had been updated to complete approved status.
Fast forward to July 1st and I log online to make my weekly claim as I did it on the same day each week. And my claim is submitted as usual with no issue, I even clicked back to the dashboard/homepage of my profile and it had already updated to say that my weekly claim had been approved. Well the next day No deposit had been made so naturally I attempt to log into my account portal because calling their help line is a nightmare in itself. Except I was unable to log into my account to see anything! The only explanation I am given is a short sentence at the bottom (see attached) in red Helvetica all caps “YOUR ACOUNT IS LOCKED DUE TO REVIEW BLAH BLAH….”. Naturally I call the help line ASAP and actually speak to human being right away who then tells me that there is nothing she can do or direct me to for help besides pass along my name and number. This review is to verify you are you and that you submitted all of your documents. They say a max of 3 weeks usually between 2-3 and someone will most likely call from a 1-844- number so be sure to answer. I heard this same line from person after person day after day. I even called the governor’s office who took almost a week to call me back but only to call from a restricted line(who answers those?) and leaving a short message not even stating a name or call back “hi I am returning your call to the governors office….” that was it seriously. So it’s been well over 3 weeks and NOTHING!
Did I mention I’m also about to be HOMELESS due to the governor’s floundering about evictions?!? Yes single mom of 3 about to be homeless with no income at all because of some review. I have known my landlord would be selling the property which is fine and I had secured another home with deposits made etc but they want the first month’s rent to be able to move in….well without the PUA I do not have that. It’s just a huge mess and I’ve called the capitol and spoken with this and that representative whose intern just passes my call off to someone else. But no one can help me with my PUA claim supposedly it’s up to these magical 1-844 phone number people to unlock your account.
I’m sorry if this email is a bit scattered as you can imagine I’m very stressed and upset and do not know where to turn. Hopefully you find this horrible combo of PUA/HOMELESS/REVIEW craziness worthwhile for a follow up of some sort.
UPDATE II: With the correspondent’s permission, I forwarded this note and a further elaboration of her difficulties with the state to Workforce Services. It responded:
As an update, a technician has contacted the claimant below and given them a list of items they need to submit for claim review.