After a week or better of trying to get specific answers to specific questions from the Department of Workforce Services, I give up.

But I have some information to pass along about how the state looks after the $1.2 billion it has received in federal money to provide coronavirus relief.

AUDITING: The governor’s advisory task force on spending the federal money will talk this afternoon about spending $4 million to hire an outside auditor to watch how Arkansas cities and counties spend $150 million to be doled out to them. Why?

DFA – Office of Accounting is concerned that proper and adequate documentation for audit purposes is not being requested and maintained properly at the state agency level.

No doubt. It wasn’t a state program, but consider the $2 million feds said a little online soap and gift entrepreneur allegedly soaked up in bogus claims for payroll protection money.

Scott Hardin, DFA spokesman, added later:

The proposal being presented today is more comprehensive and strengthens the state’s capture of documentation, review for compliance and create a database solution to support future audit requirements.

BUSINESS MONEY: Made me wonder about the $115 million passed out, with tremendous speed, to businesses in the Ready for Business grant program. Was that audited? Did the recipients really need that money? Buy hand sanitizer and masks? Make workplaces safer for their employees? I’ve asked the governor’s office and DFA about auditing of this program. No response as yet.

UPDATE: Hardin said there’d been no audit yet, but expected both Legislative Audit and federal reviews would occur.

And now the real source of my heartburn: The pandemic unemployment assistance program to provide the equivalent of unemployment benefits for the self-employed. This is the woefully mismanaged program begun in early May that was immediately disrupted by a data breach easily exploited by anyone with elementary computer skills. A class-action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of the 30,000 people who’d supplied personal and financial information to the website developed under a $3 million contract with Pro Tech Solutions.

The problem here is that thousands of people are still waiting — desperately — for their money. The state’s excuse is that it is holding up the money to be sure no fraudulent claims are paid. Is there evidence of fraud? (Pro Tech responded to the lawsuit by saying there’s no evidence of the fraudulent claim alleged in the lawsuit.)

POOR PEOPLE’S MONEY: Why can’t people get paid the pandemic assistance? I get emails almost daily from people who can’t get their money. Today was typical:

Please can you help ! Your the only person I’ve gotten any sort of answer so far ! My husband and I both are self employed we were approved for PUA and everything going fine until a few weeks ago! I helped my daughter on my computer that me and my husband use and it locked us out of our account and says under review…. we uploaded PLENTY of documentation when we were approved even our BBB websites ! I’ve called every day and they say someone will get back with you .,,. But have not heard a word and I saw a email to re send Documentation and I resent everything 4 times now and haven’t heard a word ! Please can you help or Tell me someone who can ! There is no number to contact any one to get the account unlocked and we are relying on PUA right now and it’s come to a halt after being approved. On your article I saw a lady’s name Pamela Vance someone said contact her . I’ve tried everything!!!!!!! I’m at a loss and if they ever do call my phones are probably gonna disconnected because we’ve went threw our savings! I just was hoping you had some kind of connection to help I can’t sit and wait for someone to call and never does !! Thanks for anything you can help or advice me

I sent this message to Workforce Services. Provide a phone number and they’ll help, I was told. I did, but the correspondent said that’s the same thing she’s been told for weeks.

My effort to get answers for frustrated applicants some weeks ago turned into something of a continuing gripe session in the comments section from unhappy claimants. There’s lots more of the same in comments on the news of the lawsuit. The latest comments included this:

I noticed the ADWS Facebook page has similar issues from people like us. I posted a link to this article but they took it down and blocked me. I tried.

I can’t be an ombudsman for a failed state agency. Too many people with problems. But I’ve tried a bit. I’ve asked questions for them individually and the public at large. Among the questions deserving answers:

How many claimants remain on hold? How many people are working on clearing accounts? How many people are answering phones? How many fraudulent claims have been substantiated? How much federal money remains unspent? What is status of investigation of breach in security? Have payments begun to Pro Tech and if so how much? Why won’t the state answer questions?