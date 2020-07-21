Many law enforcement agencies in Arkansas are saying the order is unenforceable and therefore they will not make an attempt. According to some law enforcement agencies we’ve spoken to, the only thing they can do is enforce trespassing laws on private property when the owner calls for help when a visitor or customer refuses to obey the mandate.

The wording of the order seems to confuse many people. Those who support the order do not believe it has any teeth and those who do not are using it and the statements about refusal to enforcement, to declare they do not have to abide by the order. It is a state-created mess. It is a case of doing something because the state is catching heat for the spreading of the virus but trying to be all things to all people and make sure one’s political base does not get angry. The best we can tell that did not work, as some right-leaning legislators are bad-mouthing the Governor and urging citizens to defy the order. There is an unwillingness on the state and federal levels to make hard but proper decisions to protect the health and economy of our people.

We commend the Governor for finally taking action, but it is wrong to put law enforcement in a no-win situation. They get hit from both sides and can do little. People should not have the feeling they can obey if they want to and if not, just do as they please. It is a matter of life and death. Believe it is a hoax if you choose, but the rest of us want our loved ones, and even those who are skeptics of the virus, to remain alive and healthy.