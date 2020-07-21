Yes, very little difference between “Black Lives Matter” and “Black Lives Matter Only For The Cotton Harvest On My Plantation” https://t.co/uy8HCJPIyd — Joshua Benton (@jbenton) July 21, 2020

Sen. Tom Cotton did another turn on Fox News in which he compared Black Lives Matter demonstrators with secessionists who went to war against the United States to preserve slavery.

The reviews were not kind.

Remarkable what a nonsensical dumbass Tom Cotton is. Future of the gop. (Present also but you know what I mean.) https://t.co/Dq58OGXBFY — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) July 21, 2020

BREAKING: Tom Cotton really just compared protesters in Portland to Confederate “insurrectionists.” While destroying federal property certainly is NOT OK, to compare them to those individuals who killed Americans in order to protect their rights to own slaves is just garbage! — Mrs. Krassenstein (@HKrassenstein) July 21, 2020

Absurd. The Confederates fielded entire armies and controlled 13 state governments and half the nation’s settled territory. These are a couple of guys with sticks and bricks. But maybe if they were waving the Confederate flag, the good Senator would look more kindly on them. https://t.co/BhzTVXlYoj — Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec) July 21, 2020

BREAKING: Sen. Tom Cotton advocates building statues, renaming military bases to honor Portland protesters https://t.co/lZ5NKcxe16 — Paul Waldman (@paulwaldman1) July 21, 2020

Protesting against police brutality = treason so you can keep slaves … really @SenTomCotton!?! https://t.co/sFWvNFEiLo — Scott Faldon (@ScottFaldon) July 21, 2020

Tom Cotton is the Forrest Gump of Lindsey Grahams. https://t.co/U2hgIcRd72 — Bob Geiger (@GeigerNews) July 21, 2020

Here are the protesters that Tom Cotton just compared to confederate traitors. Just so we’re clear, the confederates killed American soldiers. These are peaceful protesters. Tom Cotton is a certain kind of wacky (and dangerous) pic.twitter.com/PBJG29m2LH — Nathaniel O’Dell #BlackLivesMatter (@ODell_Nathaniel) July 21, 2020

So Tom Cotton wants a war in the Middle East, a war with China, and a war with *checks notes* Portland? — Santiago Mayer (@santiagomayer_) July 21, 2020

Harvard wants its degree back. https://t.co/C0m0fFySFJ — Charles P. Pierce (@CharlesPPierce) July 21, 2020

There’s more. Not that Cotton minds. He was playing to Fox viewers.