An update on my effort to get answers from Arkansas Workforce Services about the trouble-plagued pandemic unemployment assistance program for the self-employed.

This is the program for which a new website was developed under a $3 million contract with Pro Tech Solutions. A security breach was discovered in the first days of the program in May, which led to a shutdown. The system is now functioning, but efforts to prevent fraud have led to an enormous number of claims being put on hold. A class-action lawsuit has been filed over the security breach.

Advertisement

With that background, Zoe Calkins of Workforce Services provided these answers to some questions:

How many claims remain on hold?

For PUA, 21,004 accounts are locked for review.

Advertisement

Letters have been mailed to those individuals with locked accounts instructing them to submit the documentation necessary to resolve the review. I provided those instructions in a previous email. [That information is in article linked.]

How many people working on clearing accounts?

Currently, there are six people assigned to working the PUA locked accounts.

Advertisement

How many people answering phones?

Between all call centers answering PUA calls, there are approximately 130 people answering phones.

How many fraudulent claims substantiated?

This information is not readily available at this point in our review process.

How much money allocated remains unspent?

The US Department of Labor doesn’t provide a specified allotment of funds to pay the benefits for the pandemic-related UI programs. USDOL supplies funds daily based on the benefit payments authorized and paid each day.

What is the status of the investigation of the breach?

The Department of Commerce Division of Workforce Services is cooperating with the FBI on its investigation into the data security incident. We believe law enforcement should perform their investigations uninterrupted or unencumbered by the Department. Due to this investigation, we are limited in the information we can share at this time.

Advertisement

Have payments begun to Protech and if so how much?

No.