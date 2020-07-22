Governor Hutchinson ventured to Washington County, the hottest COVID-19 spot in the state, for his briefing today.

The governor credited people with following guidelines for slowing growth in cases. But the numbers remain high and the positive testing rate in the county is 22 percent, with a disproportionate number among younger people. This indicates spread among tight-knit family units, Health Director Jose Romero said. Marshallese people have had a disproportionate death rate.

Advertisement

The daily coronavirus count

Arkansas recorded 591 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours (7 from prisons), for a total to date of 35,240. Deaths rose by six to 380. Hospitalizations dropped by 14 to 474. On ventilators: 107. Active cases: 6,876.

Advertisement

The top counties with new cases: Pulaski, 80; Benton, 46; Washington, 38; Craighead, 33; Faulkner, 30; Garland, 30; Pope, 24, and Crittenden, 22.

Tests completed in 24 hours: 3,933. This was a sharp drop from recent days and could help explain a drop in new cases, which had been running in the range of 700 a day.

Advertisement

Other topics

Commerce Secretary Mike Preston appeared during the governor’s briefing.

He appeared to take credit for Amazon jobs announced recently in Little Rock, a decision in which the state played no role, as well as some other recent expansions that seem to have been driven by the businesses themselves, not a state incentive or recruiting effort.

92,000 are still claiming regular unemployment compensation, Preston said, done from a high of 122,000. This is the last week for the extra federal payments for people on either regular unemployment and self-employed benefits.

Advertisement

He said 20,000 claims from self-employed are under review for “potential fraud.” The state has yet to offer any specifics on fraudulent claims. Many frustrated applicants say they were approved and then put on hold and can’t get the situation corrected.

Hutchinson again dismissed the idea of shutting down businesses. He continues to suggest there’s no correlation with increasing cases. Just happening by magic, I guess.

He was asked about Arkansas pediatricians’ statement that Arkansas isn’t ready to open schools statewide. He said they wrote a “thoughtful letter” and he’d see which suggestions should be implemented. He said a stronger mask rule might not be a good idea, however. “There’s a need for local flexibility,” he said.

He also again rejected the notion of state money to assist working parents who need to pay for more child care because schools might not resume full-week in-class instruction.

Hutchinson dodged a question on his reaction to Donald Trump’s effort to not count undocumented immigrants in the Census. He said he needed to study the issue more.

He said it “makes sense” for programs at UAMS to be changed to virtual instruction, in response to a reporters’ question about it. But put the kids in a classroom.