Donald Trump’s escalation of China hostilities with an order that it close its Houston consulate by Friday produced some interesting Arkansas Republican commentary this morning.

Republican Rep. Rick Crawford of Jonesboro cheered the news and, in the process, pointed out the collapse of Chinese investments avidly sought by Governor Hutchinson and his well-bonused Commerce Secretary Mike Preston.

Representatives of the Houston consulate were in Arkansas last September. Arkansas is among the states it covers, providing visas and other aid to Americans and Chinese. The visitors in September included the head of the consulate, Cai Wei, who left a clear message that U.S. hostilities threatened a huge pulp mill planned near Arkadelphia and a textile plant at Forrest City. Since then, the pulp mill has officially been canceled. Nothing has happened, nor seems likely to happen, in Forrest City.

Hutchinson has continued to defend outreach to China as a major market for Arkansas goods and a potential source of investment in Arkansas. His son has been hired by Chinese companies and accompanied the governor and Preston on a trade mission to China.

Sen. Tom Cotton hasn’t taken to Twitter yet to join the cheering squad. He’ll be along soon.

More seriously, if the Houston consulate was spying and influence peddling, you wonder whether the many contacts between the state of Arkansas and that consulate produced anything of value for the Chinese.