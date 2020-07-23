Governor Hutchinson announced a near-record day for new COVID-19 cases, not unexpected because of a slowdown in recording test results in the previous two days so some of the cases amount to catching up.

The daily coronavirus count

Advertisement

Arkansas added 1,013 new COVID-19 cases (five in prisons) in the last 24 hours, for a total so far of 36,259. Deaths rose by six to 386. Hospitalizations rose by six to 480. 107 are on ventilators. Active cases are at 7,000.

July 11 saw a higher one-day increase of 1,061. It included more than 300 cases from prisons.

Advertisement

The top counties in the last 24 hours with new cases: Pulaski, 113; Washington, 76; Benton, 73; Sebastian, 65; Craighead, 41, and Crittenden, 43. Numerous others recorded 25 to 30 more cases.

Total tests in the last 24 hours: 5,487. The overall state positive rate remains at 10 percent.

Advertisement

Other topics discussed today

The governor discussed prison cases, led by the Ouachita River unit in Malvern, with more than 500 active cases. The update seemed tied to the announcement of Solomon Graves as the next corrections secretary. The governor praised efforts to cope with the outbreak in prisons, reported progress at Cummins particularly and said efforts were being made to care for the health of prisoners. Dexter Payne, Correction Divison, said about half of the system’s inmates, 8,583, had been tested, with 3,789 testing positive. Of those, 2,970 are considered to have recovered, leaving 841 active cases. He said 103 had been hospitalized and 21 inmates had died.

Acting Health Director Jose Romero said some changes are coming in guidelines for congregant living centers with multiple housing units. If a housing unit has had no cases in 28 days, that unit may have visitors. Otherwise, a unit must be clear for 28 days for visits may begin.

He was asked again about county-by-county school reopening, depending on COVID-19 rates. The governor said that was effectively allowed for in school guidelines. He said decisions are made based on local situations. But the state does NOT allow online-only classes for conventional public school districts. Hutchinson insisted there’s a county-by-county approach, but finally acknowledged the state for now is insisting on availability of in-class instruction in all districts, to which some object. But he said 30 days remain until school opening and the situation could evolve.