If we had a mentally balanced, non-corrupt, rule-of-law-respecting Republican president running for re-election, this list would not be so embarrassingly short. https://t.co/6wiZ22yDhk — George Conway (@gtconway3d) July 23, 2020

The Trump campaign has announced Lawyers for Trump and says that Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge is one of four co-chairs of the group. Of course.

Advertisement

To date, I know of only one elected Republican officeholder in Arkansas who distances himself from Donald Trump (and that officeholder declines to publicly announce the fact). I welcome any who’d like to declare.

The candidates for governor, Rutledge and Tim Griffin, are pure Trumpers, though Rutledge has the better credentials. Griffin is a convert. Waiting in the wings is Trump’s former lie defender, Sarah Huckabee Sanders.