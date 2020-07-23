By
Sen. Jason Rapert (R-Conway) has been hospitalized for treatment of pneumonia and COVID-19.

A statement from the Arkansas Senate:

Senator Jason Rapert is in the hospital after being diagnosed with pneumonia and testing positive for Covid-19, he is responding well to treatment.

“This is a difficult time for my family, but we know that God is with us always,” Rapert said. “We’re sincerely grateful for the many prayers of love and support that have been expressed on our behalf.”

“We have all been doing our best to wear a mask, social distance and be careful like everyone else. This virus is serious and can attack anyone regardless of age or general health.”

“I look forward to a full recovery because my caregivers and the medical staff have been taking very good care of me,” he said.

“Please join me in prayer for all those afflicted with this illness, their families and all those caring for them.”

Rapert has been planning a meeting of his National Association of Christian Legislators Aug. 4-5 in Miramar Beach, Fla.

He posted this on Facebook four days ago.

Sen. Joyce Elliott issued a statement:

“I am praying for Senator Rapert and his family. This is a sobering reminder that COVID-19 is dangerous no matter who you are or what you believe.

“Senator Rapert and I aren’t on the same side of many issues, but all Arkansans should be on the same side wanting to stop COVID-19. This can’t be political: wear a mask, wash your hands, and practice social distancing.”

