Governor Hutchinson reported another big rise in COVID-19 cases in Arkansas — 990 more in the last 24 hours.

“It’s too high,” he said. He urged more care with masks and other precautions, particularly this weekend. Backyard parties and barbecues can be transmission settings, he said.

Advertisement

The daily COVID-19 count

Arkansas added 990 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, for a total of 37,249. Hospitalizations rose by 17 to 497, scattered at multiple hospitals across the state. 109 are on ventilators. Deaths rose by eight to 394. Active Cases: 7,028, with 552 in prisons, 6,326 in the community and 148 in nursing homes.

Advertisement

The top counties for new cases in 24 hours: Pulaski, 144; Washington, 82; Benton, 55; Newton, 55; Sebastian,38, and Jefferson and Pope, 37. The rise is huge in Newton, a rural county, which only had 18 cases previously. Most of the cases are elderly, the governor said. The state is looking to see if the new cases are linked to a nursing home or other specific source.

Total tests in 24 hours: 8,015. The state’s positivity rate overall is about 8 percent.

Advertisement

The state’s seven-day rolling average of new cases is at a new peak. The same with hospitalizations.

Other topics

He used the daily platform today to urge participation in the Census. He reiterated that every person should be counted. Donald Trump has said undocumented immigrants shouldn’t be counted. Hutchinson said there were other questions about how legislative districts are apportioned or money is spent based on the Census findings.

Hutchinson again resisted the notion, raised by Donald Trump, of delaying school opening in areas that are “hot spots” that this might affect Arkansas. He did acknowledge the CDC suggests reopening in places only with a 5 percent positive testing rate or less. Arkansas is above that. The governor said the state might have to shift to online as the year develops. The CDC came under heavy fire today or making a political recommendation, unsupported by science, to come down with Trump on the side of encouraging a return to school classrooms.

Advertisement

He also offered his stock response in reinstituting limits on out-of-state travelers or restaurant dining. “It’s all about the data and whether there’s a correlation to the industry and the increased number of cases.”

Should high schools play sports, given decisions by college conferences to put off sports? Hutchinson said athletes are working out, but have not yet been released for full-contact sports. They are just having drills and conditioning that allow for social distancing.

He was asked about the Legislative Council’s delay in the approval of spending $7 million for increased testing and contact tracing in Latino and Marshallese populations in Northwest Arkansas and other parts of the state with high minority populations. The money is there and it’s urgently needed, Hutchinson said. He’s anxious for the Legislative Council to approve it. “It’s needed.”

He added, “This is not to build buildings. It is to save lives.” He said he’d continue to work with legislators.