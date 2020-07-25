The state hasn’t yet updated the daily coronavirus count, I’ll update that when I have it. It stook at 37,249 yesterday with 394 deaths and 7,028 active cases.

But this is the open line and a good place to add something that would fit in my earlier item about the legislature’s shameless delay on funneling federal money to address the high infection rate in the Latino and Marshallese communities and the irony of denial of a request from the powerful Northwest Arkansas Council, whose wealthy members have contributed so much to the election of legislators who told them to stuff it yesterday.

Arkansascovid.com, the invaluable popup compiler of everything coronavirus about Arkansas, has done the digging to give the local background of every one of the 14 legislators who voted against speeding up action of $7 million for more testing and tracing of these minority groups, a proposal backed by the Northwest Arkansas Council.

Read it all at the link. Great stuff. Excerpt:

We’ll start with the Northwest Arkansas legislators whose communities will lose the most from this vote. By the way, the link includes the email address for each of these legislators. Robin Lundstrum – At least 147 people have died of Covid and 9,662 people have been infected in the two counties in which Robin’s district lies (Benton and Washington). More than 1,000 (1,066 to be exact) are sick right now with Covid. The two counties led the state in new cases almost every day for more than a month. Robin also represents part of Springdale, which has had more cases than any other city in the state (3,653) and is ground zero for one of (if not the) highest death rate(s) in the state. Jim Dotson – At least 49 people have died and 4,126 have been infected in the county where Jim’s district lies (Benton). More than 450 people are currently ill with Covid. Jim’s district primarily centers around Bentonville, where at least 7 people have died from Covid and 283 have been confirmed infected ( as of more than 2 weeks ago). Charlene Fite – Charlene’s district lies in rural parts of Washington and Crawford counties. At least 61 people have died in these two counties, and 5,965 have become ill. More than 700 people are currently ill. Crawford County has seen 50 new infections over the past 2 days.

Rather than bury it in the earlier item, I also want to add another callout from a challenger to one of those featured by Arkansascovid, Republican Rep. Jim Dotson. Here’s a chance for the Northwest Arkansas Council to make a meaningful statement about inclusivity by supporting Daisy Bonilla, whom I’d mentioned earlier today.

