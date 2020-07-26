By
 Sen. Jason Rapert (R-Conway), who’s announced he was hospitalized for pneumonia and COVID-19, provided this Twitter update today.

He’s been active on Twitter and Facebook today, including criticizing those who’ve said uncharitable things on learning of his illness.

I’m glad that he appears to be his old self again.

He said in one Tweet this morning that he remains in the hospital. He has been scheduled to lead a meeting of his National Association of Christian Legislators Aug. 4-5 in Florida. He hasn’t mentioned whether his illness, which has a varying  recovery period, will affect that event.

