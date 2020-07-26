My doctors have encouraged me to get up and move around as much as possible & I have been doing so. Thanks again to the thousands of you who have been so kind to send love and support. It is a blessing. We are going to beat #COVIDー19 Pray for those struggling everywhere. #arpx pic.twitter.com/KPrVvDR7QL — Jason Rapert (@jasonrapert) July 26, 2020

Sen. Jason Rapert (R-Conway), who’s announced he was hospitalized for pneumonia and COVID-19, provided this Twitter update today.

He’s been active on Twitter and Facebook today, including criticizing those who’ve said uncharitable things on learning of his illness.

Advertisement

I’m glad that he appears to be his old self again.

He said in one Tweet this morning that he remains in the hospital. He has been scheduled to lead a meeting of his National Association of Christian Legislators Aug. 4-5 in Florida. He hasn’t mentioned whether his illness, which has a varying recovery period, will affect that event.