Filing opened Monday for seats on the Little Rock City Board of directors and will continue through Aug. 15.

Four people completed the petitioning requirement Friday for two of the four seats that will be on the ballot. All had previously made their intentions to run known.

At-large Position 9

Antwan Phillips, a lawyer and Rock the Culture podcast partner with Charles Blake, the mayor’s chief of staff, and Leron McAdoo, a teacher, hip hop MC and community activist, filed for the seat now held by Gene Fortson, who is not seeking re-election. Votes will be cast citywide.

At-large Position 10



Incumbent direct Joan Adcock, first elected in 1992 and the longest-serving city director (two reportedly served longer when the city had an alderman form of government), filed Friday as did Greg Henderson, president of Rock City Interactive, a marketing firm that publishes Rock City Eats. That food publication touched off an ongoing city discussion recently by disclosing Mayor Frank Scott’s call for bids to lease out 20 percent of the former War Memorial Park golf course for a sports bar and lighted driving range, a proposal tailored to Topgolf.

Others have picked up packets to prepare to file for these two seats.

Also on the ballot in November are the Ward 4 seat held by Director Capi Peck, who is seeking re-election, and the at-large Position 10 seat held by Director Dean Kumpuris, who has also said he intends to seek re-election.