Here’s the open line along with a brief update on COVID-19 numbers in Arkansas.

The state reported a rise of 642 cases since Saturday to a total of 38,623 and two more deaths to 401. This is “good” by comparison with recent days ranging from 700 to 1,000.

Among the counties with big increases in cases: Washington, 86; Benton, 55: Sebastian, 48; Pulaski, 49. Lightly populated Newton County has risen to 84total cases, where it tood earlier last week at 18 on account of a nursing home oubreak in Jasper.