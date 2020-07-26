Sen. Tom Cotton has managed to get plenty of national attention, including a lengthy writeup today from a friendly Democrat-Gazette scribe, for proposed legislation to punish school districts that teach the 1619 Project by withholding federal money.

This legislation isn’t going anywhere, but it plays to Donald Trump’s racist base. Cotton hopes to enlist them in his 2024 presidential run.

The 1619 Project was created by New York Times reporter Nikole Hannah-Jones, who writes about racial injustice. The project, in her words:

The New York Times’s 1619 Project commemorates the 400th anniversary of the beginning of slavery in what would become the United States by examining slavery’s modern legacy and reframing the way we understand this history and the contributions of black Americans to the nation. Nikole’s lead essay, “Our Democracy’s founding ideals were false when they were written. Black Americans have fought to make them true,” was awarded the 2020 Pulitzer Prize.

Historians have argued, as they will, about emphasis and sufficiency of context and the like in the project. Cotton is offended at the suggestion that founding fathers might have been motivated by some less-than-laudable ideas. For example: preserving slavery.

Tom Cotton should be less concerned about students learning more about slavery, its modern-day legacy and criticism of founding fathers and more about the quality of history instruction currently served up in schools.

Lost Cause anyone? Many Arkansas lawmakers are still defending it and its monuments. It is likely that some schools are still teaching the myth rather than the fact of the fight to hold onto slavery 230 years after the first slave arrived, not to mention the failed Reconstruction and decades of Jim Crow that followed.

I urge you to read all the comments that followed a request by Nikole Hannah-Jones on Twitter for information about Arkansas history instruction. The commenters appear to include some credible current voices that suggest improvement is in order.

If you have access to the U.S. history textbooks used in Arkansas, could you DM me, please? — Ida Bae Wells (@nhannahjones) July 25, 2020



Commenters say there is no standard text and that teachers left to their own devices might sometimes leave out some of the, well, good parts.

For your reading, this is the state framework for teaching 8th-grade history, which covers the 19th century. I’d also recommend Hannah-Jones’ website for a collection of work on such topics as the myth that school busing failed.