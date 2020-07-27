Here’s a YouTube posted today about a one-man Black Lives Matter demonstration in Harrison.

Harrison, despite appearances here, was the scene of a peaceful BLM march in June, memorably recounted here by Brent Renaud. Some video of that one below.

The video at top says incorrectly that Harrison is HQ of the KKK. The head of the Klan, Thom Robb, has a Harrison postoffice box but lives in a small community nearby.

Bliss works at producing viral videos and social media events. One case led to him paying off a debt to Grand Rapids, Mich., by producing a series of PSA videos for the city, including proper use of roundabouts and bike lanes.