Keith Alan Head, the former owner of Prescott Manor Nursing Home, has been charged with theft for taking more than $43,000 from residents’ trust fund accounts.

A news release from the attorney general’s office, whose Medicaid fraud unit worked on the case, said Head, 69, of Conway is registered agent for H.O.P.E. Healthcare, which is the management company for KSJ LLC, which did business as Prescott Nursing Center and four other homes in Arkansas.

The investigation began in September, a release said, when the Department of Human Services discovered residents’ accounts had been emptied or significantly depleted. Complaints also were made to Prescott police. That same month, the state put two of Head’s home in receivership and announced monitoring of three others. It eventually put all five in receivership.