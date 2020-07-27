DR. JOSE ROMERO (file photo)

Here’s is what state Rep. Jana Della Rosa (R-Springdale) said this morning at the Public Health, Welfare and Labor joint meeting about Governor Hutchinson’s emergency mask mandate issued to control the COVID-19 pandemic:

“We are being told we have to do something for the good of all. That’s a socialist thought process. It’s scary, once you go down that rabbit hole … . “I don’t see an end to this. I don’t see a boundary to this. Are we going to start looking at cancer death rates … think of all thing things that could be mandated. That is the crux of why people people oppose the mandate: You have to do something for the good of others. The legislature is angry. We’re very angry.”

You’re not the boss of me! Was the common refrain this morning in the grilling of Interim Secretary of Health Dr. Jose Romero and Arkansas Department of Health chief of staff Stephanie Williams. Legislators repeatedly expressed disgust with the fact that they were not called on by Governor Hutchinson for their advice in mandating the wearing of masks. Rep. John Payton (R-Wilburn) demanded to know the limits to executive power: Can the governor mandate hand-washing? Sen. Kim Hammer (R-Benton) asked why he should be mandated to wear a mask if he’s not worried about getting the disease. Rep. Mary Bentley (R-Perryville) demanded to know if the state will require people to get a vaccine for COVID-19 once it’s developed. Sen. Alan Clark (R-Lonsdale) was hung up on Sweden’s decision to stay open and what he apparently viewed as a minimal impact on the death rate. (He also chastised Romero for referring to a New York Times article about that nation’s halting recovery, saying he should read something else.)

Advertisement

Romero’s response: “I don’t think we should be comparing deaths. The idea is to prevent them. The idea is not to compare them, we want to limit the amount of death in this country.” Clark seemed to be suggesting that there was “an acceptable amount of death,” Romero said. “I don’t believe so. I believe we should protect every life.”

Romero sought to explain, in response to Bentley and others, that wearing a mask is crucial to stop the spread of disease, and to those worried about the economy, necessary to getting the country back on track and kids in school.

Advertisement

In other words, our lawmakers did not cover themselves up with glory.

There was also criticism of the ADH’s support for a separate contact tracing contract in Northwest Arkansas. Sen. Missy Irvin (R-Mountain View) is angry that more money is being sought for a separate contract when about $40 million has already been approved.

Advertisement

The Northwest Arkansas Council applied for $7 million to test and trace disease, specifically among the Marshallese and Latinx populations. The Arkansas Legislative Council has turned that request down, but will consider it again tomorrow. Governor Hutchinson has urged it to approve the request.

The issue of slow test results from testing was raised by several legislators, since delays can make contact tracing futile as a means to stop disease spread. (It has other epidemiological benefits.) It’s a valid point.

Romero also was asked about opening schools, and repeated the Centers for Disease Control and pediatricians support for reopening, with safety measures in place. He reassured some legislators that children under 10 do not appear to be significant spreaders of the disease. He also said decisions will be made on the “prevalence of disease in any given location.”

The committee has taken a break for lunch.