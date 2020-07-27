Filing opened today for the first Little Rock Board election since 2014.

The state took over the district and ousted the board in January 2015. The state is allowing an election late this year, but imposing heavy restrictions on board power. A lawsuit is pending against ongoing control by the state, which has been unproductive as well as heavy-handed

Advertisement

The board has been expanded by the state, at nobody’s request, to nine members. Today’s filings included former Board member Greg Adams for Zone 8 along with Benjamin R. Coleman Jr. Jeff Wood, a Hutchinson administration appointee to the district’s puppet community advisory board, filed for Zone 9.

Filing continues through Aug. 3.