Governor Hutchinson made no effort to spin the latest update on coronavirus in the state.

The daily coronavirus count

Arkansas recorded 734 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours (20 from prisons), for a total of 40,181. Hospitalizations rose 12 to 501, a new high. Deaths rose 20 to 428. 110 on ventilators. Active cases: 6,565.

Top counties in new cases the last 24 hours: Pulaski, 55; Benton, 50; Mississippi, 48; Washington, 45; Sebastian, 45; Pope, 36, and Faulkner, 34. Several others had 20 or more.

“These are not good numbers,” Hutchinson said.

The deaths include some from days past. Interim Health Director Jose Romero said they don’t include a cluster of cases.

Tests performed in the last 24 hours: 5,248.

He displayed a new map, illustrating positive test rates by county. These are cumulative figures, but he still said they should be useful in, for example, responding to outbreaks in schools.

Other topics

Hutchinson thanked the Arkansas Legislative Council for approving $23 million in spending on COVID-19 testing and tracing programs, including the $7 million targeting Latinos and Marshallese that was delayed last week.

He defended the tracing program, which drew heavy questioning from legislators, as essential, even when it is delayed by slow test results.

He also defended his mask mandate when asked about resistance expressed in legislative hearings. He said that resistance was one reason he didn’t issue an order for the longest. But finally, the situation demanded it, he said.

He said he identifies with the spirit of independence. He doesn’t like to have to wear a mask either. But, he said, “I think most Arkansans understand what we’re doing and the need for it.”

But he was pressed, about a bar in Eureka Springs giving customers an excuse not to wear a mask and Sen. Bob Ballinger’s statement that it might be time for a revolt. “I don’t think it’s time to take up arms. I don’t think that’s what the senator expressed,” Hutchinson said.

Dr. Romero was asked about e-mail unearthed by the Democrat-Gazette in which he cautioned against moving to Phase 2 of business reopening. Did the governor make a mistake, given the continuing rise in cases? “No I don’t think the governor made a mistake in going forward,” he said. He credited him for increasing support for masks. The governor added he was used to making unpopular decisions.

Hutchinson said the state wasn’t ready to move on approving full-contact high school athletics. He said he hoped the situation improved down the road.

It’s early to see results from the mask mandate, the governor said. It depends on compliance, he said. He continues to say most Arkansans are following it.