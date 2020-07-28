Sen. Jason Rapert, who said last week he was hospitalized for COVID-19 and pneumonia, has stayed active on social media and seems not to have lost his pugnacious spirit.

Advertisement

Two Facebook examples from yesterday: A call to armed action and an abomination of abortion and homosexuality.

Advertisement

He’s even more active on Twitter, where his many posts include this rip of Acting Arkansas Health Director Jose Romero:

Arkansas legislators-Don’t give @ADHPIO Comrade Romero one more dime. After his threat to HOLD me for 20 days without any knowledge whatsoever of my health file & the fact I have been fever free since last Wednesday-I question his motives. @CDCgov says 10 days. #PowerTrip #arleg pic.twitter.com/vKBxmvmcKC — Jason Rapert (@jasonrapert) July 28, 2020

Advertisement

UPDATE: I sought a Health Department response and, as I expected, was told it couldn’t discuss individual cases. But a spokesman pointed me to this chart with CDC guidelines, which include quarantine periods for people who’ve tested positive and been hospitalized.