Sen. Jason Rapert, who said last week he was hospitalized for COVID-19 and pneumonia, has stayed active on social media and seems not to have lost his pugnacious spirit.

Two Facebook examples from yesterday: A call to armed action and an abomination of abortion and homosexuality.

He’s even more active on Twitter, where his many posts include this rip of Acting Arkansas Health Director Jose Romero:

UPDATE: I sought a Health Department response and, as I expected, was told it couldn’t discuss individual cases. But a spokesman pointed me to this chart with CDC guidelines, which include quarantine periods for people who’ve tested positive and been hospitalized.

