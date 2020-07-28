So you don’t want Tom Cotton as the U.S. senator from Arkansas? He ran Democrat Josh Mahony out of the race with oppo research after filing deadline, too late for a Democratic replacement.

There is one opponent on the ballot. He is Ricky Dale Harrington Jr., the nominee of the Libertarian Party. He’s a prison chaplain who lives in Pine Bluff.

Advertisement

Dan Whitfield is trying to qualify as an independent but lost a federal court case now on appeal to the 8th Circuit Court of Appeals, a Republican-friendly venue.

So what about Ricky Harrington? Here’s his website. It’s interesting. He advertises character, integrity and compassion. I can’t vouch for him, but the record shows Cotton lacking in those departments.

Advertisement

Harrington is a supporter of the 1619 Project and Tweeted to Cotton:

You will be facing Arkansas’ first African American candidate for US Senate. Let us debate on this issue now!! — Ricky Dale Harrington Jr. (@RickyForSenate) July 26, 2020

Yes, let’s.