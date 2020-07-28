Unions representing workers at 10 poultry processing plants in six states, including Arkansas, have sued the Agriculture Department over rules allowing faster chicken processing lines, which puts the workers more at risk for coronavirus.

Faster speeds make distancing more difficult, workers say. Workers at poultry plants have accounted for almost 2,000 cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas.

Plaintiffs in the lawsuit include a United Food and Commercial Workers Union local in Little Rock.

The suit said:

