The New York Times has surveyed all four-year public college campuses for COVID-19 cases and found a relatively small number in Arkansas, led by Arkansas State University.

By this survey, the Arkansas findings:

Arkansas State University, Jonesboro, 7

Arkansas Tech, Russellville, 6

UA-Pine Bluff, 4

Southern Arkansas University, Magnolia 4

UA-Fayetteville, 1

Five other Arkansas campuses surveyed — UCA, UAMS, UA Little Rock, UA Fort Smith, UA Monticello — reported no cases.

What? The school year hasn’t begun you say?

With return to class, the more than 6,300 cases found could be expected to rise. The University of Texas in Austin led the count with 449.

UPDATE:  I was reminded that UA-Little Rock announced positives tests by two athletes earlier in July. They were to be in quarantine 14 days. It’s possible they’ve been declared recovered and thus didn’t need to be included in the Time survey.

