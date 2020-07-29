Governor Hutchinson, in Russellville for his daily coronavirus briefing, was pressed on Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reporting today about caution from health experts on his decision to reopen businesses.

Advertisement

Hutchinson said always wanted to hear dissenting voices and listens carefully to all his advisers. “I went with the option there was the greatest consensus on. That was the decision that was made.” He indicated no regrets.

In terms of future decisions, whether it is about sports or in-person school, he said there’d been “unity” on his decisions in these areas so far. He said he was sure there were dissenting voices, but said that’s not unusual. He gave no indication of a change from planning for mandated resumption of in-person classes in all Arkansas school districts the week of Aug. 24.

Advertisement

Asked about testing in schools, he said plans were still being developed for high schools. He said colleges had been provided money to enhance their testing.

In response to another question, he said decisions to stop in-class instruction should outbreaks develop would be coordinated between school districts and the Health Department.

Advertisement

The daily COVID-19 count

Arkansas added 787 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours (170 from prisons), for a total of 40,968. Hospitalizations rose 7 to 508. 108 are on ventilators. Deaths rose 6 to 434. Active cases: 6,596.

The top counties for new cases in the last 24 hours: Chicot, 152 (145 from a prison); Pulaski, 82; Sebastian, 43; Benton, 33; Little River, 30; Craighead, 24, and Mississippi, and Washington, 22.

Testing completed in the last 24 hours: 4,519.

Advertisement

Looking for good news today, the governor noted a recent decline in the number of new cases and hospital demand in the northwest portion of the state. But in a county breakdown, it included a 20 percent increase in cases in Pope County in the week ending July 25.

And the governor noted further a 17 percent positive rate in testing in Pope County over the last 14 days, on average. This is far in excess of the level, 5 percent, that the CDC says is a good place for resuming regular schools.

He said he was discouraged by testing volume but had been promised by the White House that help was on the way in August to increase the production of testing by private labs.

Other topics

Hutchinson said recent reporting on the high rate of infection in Arkansas prisons was because of the state’s aggressive testing. He said other states don’t have a policy for comprehensive testing when cases are discovered. The ACLU has asked the governor to do more. “I’m happy to look at any suggestion,” he said. “If these are new suggestions I’m happy to look at them.”