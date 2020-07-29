Amid all the bad COVID-19 news comes the ACLU with a reminder that some are even worse off than others — Arkansas prison inmates and the people who work in the prisons.

A news release says data compiled by the Marshall Project shows Arkansas with the fifth-highest prison death rate in the country. Also:

People incarcerated in Arkansas prisons and community corrections facilities are infected with COVID-19 at a rate 1,715% higher than the rest of the state.

People incarcerated in Arkansas prisons and community corrections facilities are dying of COVID-19 at a rate 1,010% higher than the rest of the state.

People who work for the Arkansas Department of Corrections are infected with COVID-19 at a rate 458% higher than the rest of the state.

The ACLU is in court, so far unsuccessfully, to seek an improvement in prison conditions. It urges the governor to take stronger action. Don’t hold your breath.